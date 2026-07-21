Delhi Protests: Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Re-Shares Emotional Post On Alleged Tear Gas Choking Incident Of 6-Yr-Old Child | Instagram

Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan re-shared an emotional post on social media on Tuesday which alleged that a 6-year-old child was choked on tear gas amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi on Monday (July 20). The viral social media post claimed that the small child was away from the main protest site, however, the kid was affected by tear gas.

Sanjana shared the post by content creator Richa Oberoi on her Instagram Story. The original post read, "They tear-gassed a 6-year-old. If this doesn't outrage you, nothing will." The author then narrated the incident of witnessing a young boy around 6-year-old running with his mother after spending several hours near the protest area.

She said that the child and his mother were standing near Patel Chowk Metro when the tear gas was allegedly fired to disperse the crowd of students. She then stated in the post that the boy's eyes turned red and his mother was repeatedly wiping them with her dupatta. The mother then asked the kid to stand against a wall while keeping his eyes closed and avoid looking around.

The social media post further mentions that the mother returned to the protest despite her child was affected due to the tear gas and continued raising slogans while trying to protect him. The post called the moment "the image that has stayed with me all day" and described it as "just a mother trying to protect her child while refusing to give up her voice."

The post questioned the use of force during the protests, asking, "What kind of government sees a crowd and responds with tear gas before seeing the people in it?" It also said, "What kind of policing forgets that children, families, and ordinary citizens exist beyond a barricade?"

It further read, "If this can happen to a six-year-old sitting away from the protest, it can happen to anyone. No democracy should normalize children choking on tear gas. No peaceful citizen should have to fear the people meant to protect them."

Sanjana only shared the post on her social media account, but did not mentioned anything from her side. The national capital witnessed chaos as the CJP continued their protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Many incidents of tear gas firing from the security forces were witnessed at the protest sites in different locations in Delhi.