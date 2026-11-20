Gaurav Singh tragically passes away in Delhi fire | X

The owner of a four-storey building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, Sushant Mehta, who also runs a sports-related YouTube channel, was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a deadly basement fire that claimed the life of a 24-year-old employee. However according to Hindustan Times report, Mehta was subsequently released on bail as the offences under which he was arrested were bailable.

The incident took place on November 18 in Lajpat Nagar Phase II, where a fire broke out in the basement of the building housing a studio-office. The blaze claimed the life of Gaurav Singh, who worked as an editor for Mehta's YouTube channel, while another employee, Prem Singh Sharma, sustained serious burn injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Safdarjung Hospital.

Sports YouTube Channel Owner Arrested After Employee's Death, Released On Bail

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According to police officials, a distress call regarding the fire and people trapped inside the basement was received at around 1:17 pm. A police team, along with firefighters, rushed to the location and initiated evacuation operations. Head Constable Gajanand, who was patrolling the area, also spotted the fire and alerted other personnel. Gaurav was rescued and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest that welding work was underway in the basement at the time of the incident, possibly in connection with the installation of fire safety equipment. Two workers were reportedly carrying out the welding work while Gaurav and Prem Singh Sharma were present inside the office. While the workers managed to escape, the two employees were trapped in the basement.

Police identified Mehta as the building owner who also operated a sports YouTube channel from the basement studio, named Milana Craft Works. A senior police official said Mehta was arrested after investigators collected relevant documents and conducted an inquiry. However, he was released from the police station as the sections invoked in the case were bailable.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, and further investigation is underway.

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