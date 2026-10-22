Delhi HC Denies Sourav Ganguly’s Plea To Stay Release Of Film 'Doosra' On Oct 23 |

Sourav Ganguly has moved to court to stay the release of the upcoming film 'Doosra' on October 23. The former India captain filed the case over a violation of his 'personality rights'. The Delhi High Court refused to stay the release of the film, but will hear the case on Friday.

Why has Sourav Ganguly filed a case against Doosra?

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The case was jointly filed by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP against the film’s producers, director Abhinay Deo, production entities and distributor PVR INOX, among others. Incidentally, Luv Films LLP is producing a biopic on the former India captain, with the Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Dada' set to release next year.

Ganguly in his petition alleges that Doosra uses Ganguly’s identity, reputation and professional achievements for commercial purposes without his permission. His lawyers argued that no license or permission had been sought. The film's trailer features extensive footage associated with the former India star.

What is Doosra?

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Doosra is an upcoming film, directed by Abhinay Deo, that connects India’s famous 2002 NatWest Final victory over England with the life of a girl growing up in a deeply patriarchal setup.

They argue that the required licence had been obtained from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the authorised rights holder to use footage from the 2002 NatWest Series. They contended that Ganguly does not own the rights to such footage.

Sourav Ganguly's biopic to release in May 2027

Dada, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is a biopic set to release in May 2027 based on the life of Sourav Ganguly, Rajkummar Rao plays the former India captain with the cast also including the Tanya Maniktala, Rama Krishna Dixit, Shray Rai Tiwari and Saswata Chatterjee.