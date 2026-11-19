Delhi Fire: Sports YouTube Channel's Video Editor Dies After Getting Trapped In Lajpat Nagar Office Blaze, Another Injured | X

A fire broke out in the basement of a building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday, November 18, killing one employee of a media house and leaving another injured. Both men were reportedly working at Milana Craft Works, associated with Sports Yaari YouTube channel, which operates from the basement of the building. The injured employee, identified as Prem Singh Sharma (38), is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Gaurav (24), was rescued from the building and taken to Safdarjung Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The fire reportedly broke out while welding work was being carried out in the basement as part of the installation of fire safety equipment.

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According to the police, two workers were carrying out the welding work when the fire started. Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and rescued people trapped inside the building before bringing the fire under control.

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Police have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire. They are also questioning the contractor involved in the installation work and checking whether proper safety measures were followed.

Police Inquiry

Delhi Police have registered a criminal negligence case against the building owner and the installation contractor following the fatal Wednesday, November 18 fire at Milana Craft Private Limited's basement office in Lajpat Nagar-2.

There are no reports of any arrests in connection with the matter, however, the police have summoned the contractor for questioning.

The police have initiated an inquiry to examine the roles of the building owner and workers in the tragic incident. Police are also verifying whether the basement was legally authorised for commercial media operations after serious allegations and complaints from Gaurav's family.