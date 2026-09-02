Delhi Cricketer Medhavi Bidhuri Almost Crashes Into Groundsman During Viral '6-7' Celebration | Video

Medhavi Bidhuri Almost Crashes Into Groundsman During Viral '6-7' Celebration | Cric_Mukku/X

Medhavi Bidhuri’s viral ‘6-7’ celebration has already become one of the most talked-about moments of the Women’s Delhi Premier League 2026, but the young spinner nearly added an accidental collision to the celebrations after coming dangerously close to a groundsman while performing the now-famous gesture.

Bidhuri, who represents Central Delhi Queens, has become an internet sensation thanks to her unique ‘6-7’ celebration. The 20-year-old leg-spinner first grabbed attention after taking two wickets against South Delhi Superstarz in the tournament opener and celebrating with the hand gesture, which perfectly matched her jersey number 67.

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However, during a post-match celebration, Bidhuri appeared to get so carried away while performing the viral routine that she almost crashed into a groundsman on the field. The close call added another hilarious layer to an already entertaining moment, as the spinner continued her celebration before seemingly realising just how close she had come to the unsuspecting grounds staffer.

The incident quickly became another talking point around Bidhuri, whose on-field personality has helped her become one of the breakout names of the tournament. From a clever jersey-number connection to becoming one of cricket’s newest viral celebrations, Bidhuri’s ‘6-7’ routine continues to steal the spotlight. And after nearly taking out a groundsman while celebrating, the Delhi cricketer may now need to add one more rule to her trademark routine: always check who is standing behind her!