Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Sanju Samson, Congratulates Him On Joining 'Team Delhi' | X

New Delhi, September 18: Delhi Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta met Indian cricketer and opening batter Sanju Samson at her office in Delhi on Friday and congratulated him on joining "Team Delhi". Gupta shared pictures from the meeting on her official social media account.

In her post, Gupta said Samson shares a special bond with Delhi, where he spent his early years and began his cricketing journey. She also highlighted his new role as the Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra, Moti Nagar, appointed by the Madan Lal Khurana Foundation.

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According to Gupta, Samson will work to inspire Delhi’s youth towards skills, opportunities and self-reliance through his association with the initiative. The meeting also focused on the role of sports personalities in encouraging young people and supporting skill development.

MLA Harish Khurana, along with senior members of the Trinity Foundation and IACT Education, were also present during the meeting.

Samson In Afghanistan Series

Sanju Samson was in Delhi for the 3-match 'Friendship Cup 2026' against Afghanistan. India clinched the series 3-0 with Sanju Samson hitting two consecutive half-centuries in the last two games. Samson scored a total of 117 runs in the series while opening the innings for India.

All the three matches were played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi which was the home ground of the Afghanistan Cricket Team.

Rekha Gupta's Social Media Post

Met Bharat's star cricketer and youth icon Shri Sanju Samson and congratulated him on joining Team Delhi!

Sanju shares a special bond with Delhi, where he spent his early years and began his cricketing journey. Now, as Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra, Moti Nagar, appointed by the Madan Lal Khurana Foundation, he will inspire Delhi’s youth towards skills, opportunities and self-reliance.

MLA Shri Harish Khurana Ji, senior members of Trinity Foundation and IACT Education were also present.