 Delhi Capitals Star Player Prithvi Shaw & His Fiance Akriti Agarwal Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
ANI/X

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his fiancée Akriti Agarwal visited the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Friday morning, where the couple attended the sacred Bhasm Aarti and offered prayers seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

The couple arrived at the temple early in the morning to participate in the renowned Bhasm Aarti, one of the most significant and spiritually revered rituals performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. Dressed in traditional attire, Shaw and Agarwal were seen immersed in devotion as they joined hundreds of devotees during the early-morning ceremony.

During their visit, the couple performed special prayers and sought the blessings of Baba Mahakal for prosperity, happiness, and a successful new chapter in their lives.

The visit comes shortly after Shaw announced his engagement to Akriti Agarwal, a social media influencer and actress. The cricketer shared the news with fans through a heartfelt social media post earlier this month, marking an important personal milestone in his life.

