Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi Likes Rumoured Girlfriend Yesha Sagar's Latest Instagram Post Amid Religious Conversion Claims During IPL 2026 Season

Yesha Sagar/Sameer Rizvi/Instagram

A fresh controversy has gripped IPL 2026, with Sameer Rizvi finding himself at the center of intense social media scrutiny after a seemingly routine online interaction sparked widespread discussion. The Delhi Capitals youngster recently liked an Instagram post by Yesha Sagar, a move that quickly went viral amid ongoing unverified claims linking the two.

The interaction came at a time when both Rizvi and Sagar were already trending due to controversial allegations circulating online regarding a supposed religious conversion angle. The claims stem from a viral post by a journalist that did not name individuals directly but described a situation involving a cricketer and a sports presenter. Social media users were quick to speculate and connect the dots, linking the narrative to Rizvi and Sagar despite the absence of concrete evidence.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the rumours gained traction, online users began closely monitoring the duo’s social media activity, turning even minor interactions into major talking points. Rizvi liking Sagar’s recent post only added fuel to the fire, with many interpreting it as a sign of a connection, while others dismissed it as an overblown reaction driven by speculation.

Yesha Sagar/Instagram

Importantly, multiple reports have highlighted that the allegations remain unverified and are largely based on social media conjecture rather than confirmed facts. Neither Rizvi nor Sagar has publicly confirmed any relationship, and both have refrained from directly addressing the specifics of the claims.

Meanwhile, Sagar has responded broadly to the situation, urging people not to jump to conclusions based on rumours circulating online, emphasizing the need for caution in consuming unverified information.

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The episode once again highlights how quickly narratives can escalate in the digital age, where even a simple social media action can be interpreted in multiple ways. As IPL 2026 continues, the focus remains divided between on-field performances and off-field controversies, with this latest development adding another layer to the ever-evolving intersection of cricket and social media.