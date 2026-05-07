'Delete Kardo': Arjun Tendulkar Confronts Paparazzi While Travelling With His Wife Saaniya Chandhok During IPL 2026 | Video

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A tense moment involving Arjun Tendulkar and his wife Saaniya Chandhok has gone viral during the IPL 2026 season after the couple was spotted at an airport by paparazzi.

According to videos circulating on social media, the couple was walking through the airport when paparazzi began recording them. While Arjun initially appeared to ignore the cameras, the situation soon became uncomfortable as paparazzi continued filming closely.

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In the viral clip, the Lucknow Super Giants player was seen approaching the camera visibly upset and asking the person recording to delete the footage. “Delete kardo,” Arjun said firmly before walking away with Saaniya Chandhok.

Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has remained under public scrutiny throughout his cricketing career due to his famous surname and increasing popularity on social media. His appearances during the IPL season often attract significant attention from fans and photographers alike.

Neither Arjun Tendulkar nor Saaniya Chandhok has officially commented on the incident so far. However, the clip has continued to circulate widely online, once again highlighting conversations around privacy, celebrity culture, and paparazzi behaviour in India’s sporting landscape.