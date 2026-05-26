'Definition Of Aura': Pep Guardiola Poses With All 20 Trophies During Man City Farewell | VIDEO

Pep Guardiola's farewell ceremony took place on May 25, 2026, marking the conclusion of his historic 10-year tenure as Manchester City manager. City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in the final match of Guardiola's tenure over the weekend.

The ceremony featured returning stalwarts such as Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho, along with current players including Jack Grealish and Ederson, who presented all 20 major trophies won during Guardiola's decade at the club. Around 19,000 fans attended the festivities following City's open-top bus parade commemorating the club's Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories.

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Jordan pays tribute

Even basketball legend Michael Jordan praised Guardiola's achievements in football. The event provided a fitting send-off to one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport.

Pep Guardiola is regarded as one of football's greatest coaches. He managed FC Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and 2 UEFA Champions League titles. He then move to take charge of FC Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016. Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 and transformed the club into England's dominant force, winning multiple Premier League titles and redefining modern football with his tactical brilliance.

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What next for Guardiola?

Guardiola said he would take a break from football to rest and spend more time with his family. For some time, football will not witness the presence of the man who shaped Manchester City into one of the world's leading teams.