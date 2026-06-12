'Deeply Shocked & Saddened': Sports Personalities & Political Leaders Mourn Demise Of Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana

X

India’s sporting and political communities came together in grief following the passing of celebrated shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist Jaspal Rana, who died at the age of 49. Tributes poured in from across the country, remembering him as a champion athlete, transformative coach, and key figure in the rise of Indian shooting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation’s condolences, calling Rana’s death “a profound loss to the world of Indian sports.” In a post on X, Modi highlighted his achievements as an elite shooter as well as his influential role in mentoring young athletes, noting his dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The sporting fraternity also expressed deep sorrow. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and other leading athletes paid heartfelt tributes, describing Rana as a pioneer who helped shape the modern era of Indian shooting. President Droupadi Murmu also joined in mourning, praising his enduring contribution to the sport and his inspirational legacy.

Within the shooting community, Rana was widely regarded as one of the most influential coaches in India’s history. He played a crucial role in developing world-class shooters such as Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, and others, helping India establish a strong presence on the global stage. His training methods and emphasis on replicating competitive pressure became widely respected across the sporting ecosystem.

Here are the reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As tributes continue to pour in from athletes, administrators, and political leaders, Jaspal Rana is being remembered not only for his decorated career as a shooter but also for his lasting impact as a mentor who shaped a generation of champions. His legacy is expected to remain deeply embedded in Indian sport for years to come.