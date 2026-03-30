'Deeply Saddened': KKR Pays Tribute To Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee After Tragic Death

Kolkata Knight Riders have paid a rich tribute to Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. Banerjee was filming for a television series titled Bhole Baba Paar Karega. He however passed away mid-shooting after tragically drowning at Talsari in Digha, near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. Our thoughts are with his loved ones," KKR posted on its social media handles.

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While filming the television series Bhole Baba Paar Karega at Talsari beach in Odisha, the 43-year-old actor was reportedly swept away by a powerful wave. Despite the presence of lifeguards and a production crew using drones to monitor the shot, the incident escalated rapidly as Banerjee became entangled in underwater debris.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Digha but was pronounced dead on arrival. This event has reignited intense debate within the Indian entertainment fraternity regarding the adequacy of safety measures during outdoor location shoots, particularly those involving unpredictable natural elements like high tides.