Dedryck Boyata wears wrong jersey during Belgium’s match against Russia

Dedryck Boyata’s jersey number is 4, and sure enough, the name on the back of “his” jersey read Batshuayi, not Boyata. The defender either didn’t notice it, or didn’t care, as he wore the incorrect shirt for the entire first half, before finally changing into his actual kit for the second.

If you’re wondering, he had the right shorts on the whole time.

His mishap didn’t distract his teammates, as they proceeded to demolish Russia 4-1, with Thorgan Hazard opened the scoring, and his older brother Eden scored twice soon after, with Romelu Lukaku rounding out the scoring for the Red Devils.