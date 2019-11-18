Dedryck Boyata wears wrong jersey during Belgium’s match against Russia

Dedryck Boyata thought everything was perfect, going into Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia. He was in the starting line-up as part of a three-man defence alongside Toby Alderweireld and Thomas Vermaelen, the weather was good, Belgium were perfect in the qualifiers, he had his No.23 jersey on, everything was set.
Hold up. What was that last part? 23? That’s not right.
Dedryck Boyata’s jersey number is 4, and sure enough, the name on the back of “his” jersey read Batshuayi, not Boyata. The defender either didn’t notice it, or didn’t care, as he wore the incorrect shirt for the entire first half, before finally changing into his actual kit for the second.
If you’re wondering, he had the right shorts on the whole time.
His mishap didn’t distract his teammates, as they proceeded to demolish Russia 4-1, with Thorgan Hazard opened the scoring, and his older brother Eden scored twice soon after, with Romelu Lukaku rounding out the scoring for the Red Devils.
Michy Batshuayi, who came on as a 77th minute sub (wearing his own kit) didn’t waste time in trolling his teammate.
Belgium remain perfect in Group I, and have secured qualification for Euro 2020.
