DC VS GT: Axar Patel Wins Toss, Gujarat Titans Batting First In Delhi As Shubman Gill Returns

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first in their game against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Shubman Gill returns for the Titans, who remain unless after two games. Delhi meanwhile have bagged two wins and go unchanged for the match.

"We will bowl first. We've chased well in the last two matches and this is a fresh wicket. It's been raining; there could be some moisture. Bowl first, have a look at the wicket, restrict them and chase down the score," Axar said after winning the toss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shubman Gill had missed the last game due to a neck spasm. He had missed a Test match and a ODI series last year due to the same issue, and sat out of the last over loss to Royals. Now fit, he replaces Kumar Kushagra, who opened in his behalf in Ahmedabad.