DC Vs CSK: Sanju Samson, Spinners Hand Chennai Major Boost In Playoffs Race, Seal Dominant 8-Wicket Win In Delhi

An unbeaten 87 from Sanju Samson saw Chennai Super Kings clinch a comfortable 8-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing 156, Samson led the charge from the top with cameos from Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel. Earlier, Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad spun their web on the hosts, who required a late rescue act to post a mere 155/7 after opting to bat.

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Sanju Samson steals the show

Sanju Samson led the chase with authority, scoring a fluent unbeaten 87 as Chennai Super Kings comfortably defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in their IPL clash on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target of 156, Samson’s 52-ball knock, featuring seven fours and six sixes, anchored the innings as CSK sealed the win in just 17.3 overs, significantly boosting their net run rate.

Delhi stumble at Kotla

Delhi Capitals endured another batting collapse after a promising start, with Pathum Nissanka falling for 19 off 15 balls while attempting to clear mid-on off Mukesh Choudhary. KL Rahul (12 off 13) also failed to convert his start, miscuing an inside-out shot off Akeal Hosein to be caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

DC crawled to 37 for two in the powerplay, with Hosein controlling the phase, as the innings struggled to gain momentum amid loud “CSK, CSK” chants from the crowd despite MS Dhoni not being present.

The slide continued after the powerplay as Noor Ahmad struck twice, dismissing Karun Nair and Nitish Rana, both falling to poorly executed sweeps. Axar Patel too failed to capitalise, handing a simple catch at cover as DC slumped to 69 for five in 11 overs. A late counterattack from Tristan Stubbs (38 off 31) and Sameer Rizvi (40* off 24) added 65 runs, but the early damage proved costly as DC finished with an underwhelming total.