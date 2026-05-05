DC Vs CSK: Sanju Samson Smashes Stunning Half-Century In Tricky Run Chase At Arun Jaitley Stadium | VIDEO

Sanju Samson has once again stood tall for CSK in their game against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Chasing a tricky 156 to win, the opener held his end to smash a fine half-century to keep his side in the hunt.

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Sanju Samson produced a knock of the highest quality, crafting an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls to steer Chennai Super Kings to a crucial eight-wicket win. On a slightly tricky surface, Samson showed composure and awareness, pacing his innings smartly to ensure there were no late hiccups in the chase.

The right-hander began cautiously, managing just 15 runs off his first 17 deliveries as he assessed the conditions and the bowling. However, once set, Samson shifted gears decisively after the powerplay, particularly targeting Kuldeep Yadav to break the game open. His calculated assault included six towering sixes, turning the chase firmly in CSK’s favour.

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Samson found solid support in Kartik Sharma (41 not out off 31 balls), with the duo stitching together an unbroken 114-run stand off just 66 deliveries for the third wicket. Their partnership ensured CSK chased down the target in 17.3 overs, securing their fifth win of the season while dealing a significant blow to Delhi Capitals’ playoff hopes.