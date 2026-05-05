Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has won the toss and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Chennai Super Kings. Lungi Ngidi returns for Delhi having missed the last two games due to a freak injury. CSK meanwhile have brought back Akeal and Gurjapneet back into the side.
DC Vs CSK: Axar Patel Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First In Delhi; Lungi Ngidi Returns, No MS Dhoni Yet
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has won the toss and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Chennai Super Kings. Lungi Ngidi returns for Delhi having missed the last two games due to a freak injury. CSK meanwhile have brought back Akeal and Gurjapneet back into the side.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 07:04 PM IST