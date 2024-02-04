 Davis Cup 2024: India Qualify For World Group I After Taking Unassailable 3-0 Lead Over Pakistan In Islamabad
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in the men's doubles clash after Ramkumar Ramanathan's win over Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead over the hosts.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
The Indian Davis Cup team secured a historic win in Pakistan after 60 years, clinching a spot in World Group I. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni's impressive performance in the play-off tie gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

With a 2-0 lead, Bhambri and Myneni dominated the doubles rubber against Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan, winning 6-2, 7-6 (5) and securing India's continued dominance over Pakistan in the tournament.

Aqeel's Inclusion and India's Quality Display

Aqeel Khan replaced Barkat Ullah in the Pakistani side, aiming for an experienced player in the do-or-die match. However, Bhambri and Myneni showcased their superiority, with Myneni's powerful serves and Bhambri's precise returns proving too much for the home team.

The victory marked India's eighth consecutive win in the Davis Cup, earning them a spot in World Group I in September. Meanwhile, Pakistan will remain in Group II.

Adaptation to Tough Conditions and Security Measures

The Indian team successfully adapted to challenging conditions and heavy security, with the Pakistan Tennis Federation ensuring a safety net around the players. Despite restrictions on their movement, the Indian players remained focused and unaffected.

Match Highlights: Bhambri and Myneni's Commanding Performance

Bhambri and Myneni took a commanding 4-1 lead by breaking Aqeel's serve twice in the first and fifth games. Myneni's powerful serves and Bhambri's well-placed winners showcased the significant quality difference between the two teams.

Tie-Breaker Triumph: Closing the Match with Confidence

Despite a brief challenge in the tie-breaker, Bhambri and Myneni quickly leveled the score to 5-5. Aqeel's double fault at match points sealed the victory for India, highlighting their strong performance throughout the historic tie.

