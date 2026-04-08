David Miller Retired Hurt, Delhi Capitals Star Walks Off With Finger Injury In IPL 2026 Match Against Gujarat Titans

In a major blow for Delhi Capitals, David Miller walked off the field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium mid-way through his innings. The South African was batting on 12 off 10 before he left the field retired hurt, struggling with pain in his left hand. Miller could still return to bat should he be fit enough to do so.

Miller had walked into bat at No. after Rashid Khan struck twice to dismiss Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi. The veteran South African took his time to settle in as KL Rahul continued batting like a dream from the other end.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An over before running out, the physios did tend to Miller. Broadcast visuals showed some taping being applied to his finger. However, that did not ease his pain, as Miller was in pain a few minutes later. He walked off, in a major blow to Delhi's chances of chasing 211.