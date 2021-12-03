Date of IPL mega auction could be announced during BCCI AGM

The fate of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa amid the trepidation triggered by new Covid-19 variant Omicron will be addressed when the BCCI holds its 90th Annual General Meeting in Kolkata on Saturday to discuss a host of other issues as well.

In BCCI's 24 point agenda, point (T) pertains to "Update on Future Tours Programme' and under this provision the discussion can happen.

The emergence of Omicron, which is said to spread faster than the earlier Delta variant, in multiple countries including India has triggered widespread alarm all over the world.

The variant was detected and flagged to the world by South Africa and as things stand now, there have been multiple hospitalisations in the Gauteng province, where Johannesburg, the venue of the first two Tests beginning December 17, is located.

Team India are slated to leave for Johannesburg early on December 9 but as of now, there's lack of clarity on whether the tour is on, shelved or curtailed.

India are slated for a full tour comprising three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is.

Although the series is not part of the meeting's official agenda, it can be brought up during the Future Tours Program discussion.

During their last tour to England in September, India, leading 2-1 going into the final Test in Old Trafford, could not field a side following a Covid outbreak inside the team bubble and the match had to be rescheduled to July 2022.

Taking that into account, the Board members would certainly deliberate long on the issue which has now emerged as the priority with less than a week left for the team's departure.

At present, the India A team is in South Africa and the Board is still continuing with that assignment.

Apart from this, the eight Indian Premier League franchises have already released their players' retention list and all eyes will now be on the 2022 mega auction, the date of which could be announced during the AGM.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new teams for IPL 2022 and they can now pick three target players ahead of the auction.

There could also be a discussion on the approval status of the CVC Capital Partners who courted controversy after buying the Ahmedabad franchise.

CVC Capital made the second largest bid of Rs 5600 crores to pip the Adani Group for the Ahmedabad franchise but they soon came under the Board scanner for their alleged links with betting companies.

Various standing committees to be elected

The appointment of Cricket and Standing Committees will also happen as it has not been in existence for the longest time. One can expect a big name to head the cricket committee.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:38 PM IST