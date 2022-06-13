Darwin Nunez to Liverpool: All you need to know about the Uruguayan footballer

Darwin Nunez |

English Premier League club Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Darwin Nunez with Portuguese club Benfica.

The Reds have issued a statement confirming they are in talks to sign the Uruguayan forward in a deal that could be worth up to 100 million euros.

The 22-year old Nunez rose through Penarol's youth academy in Uruguay. He was promoted to the first team in 2017.

He joined the Spanish second division side Almería in August 2019. He was signed by Benfica in 2020 for a club-record transfer worth €24 million, the most expensive signing in Portuguese football history.

In his second season, he won the Bola de Prata for top scorer in the Portuguese League with 26 goals in 28 games.

Nunez got a call up to Uruguay senior team for the first time in October 2019. He scored on his international debut against Peru.

Nunez is a right-footed player, he has an athletic frame. He is also known for having excellent acceleration and sprinting speed is the defining aspect of his skillset.

He can also play as a disruptive striker who can carry out counter-attacks, make incisive movements around the box and strike the ball explosively.

Nunez is a player who can quickly adapt to Liverpool’s style of play and can be a match-winner for the Jurgen Klopp-managed side.