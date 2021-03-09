Darshan, Arya strike it rich; Steer Bombay Gymkhana to victory

Mumbai: The combined efforts of Darshan Tiwari (4 for 30 runs) and middle-order batsman Arya Chowkidar (50 runs) paved the way for Bombay Gymkhana to record a convincing 5-wicket win against MIG Cricket Club, in a Group-C match of Lord Northbrook CC, inaugural LNCC Omni Global Trophy Invitation (Under-19) cricket tournament, in their own backyard, Azad Maidan, here on Tuesday.

Electing to field, Bombay Gymkhana bowlers troubled the MIG CC batsmen and restricted them to 183. Aditya Baliwada (43), Suryansh Shedge (39) and Arya Jadhav (31) were the main contributors. Darshan was the pick of the Bombay Gymkhana bowlers and claimed 4 for 30 runs. He received good support from teammates Saurabh Yadav who picked up two for 22 while Wasim Ashraf who was a bit costlier also picked up two wickets.

Bombay Gymkhana faced little problems as they chased the target scoring 186 for the loss of five with 9.1 overs to spare Arya’s half century came off 58 deliveries did most of the damage after opener Pratik Singh (34) and Anshul Murli (32) did their bit in building the innings earlier for Bombay Gymkhana.

In a group-B match, Gaud Saraswat Cricket Club managed to defeat Omni Global Sports Management by 16 runs at the MIG ground, Bandra (East), while in a Group-D, Victory Cricket Club recorded an emphatic 117-run victory against Karnatak Sports Association at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

Brief scores

Group-B: Gaud Saraswat Cricket Club 145 (Manish Yadav 38; Pranit Shelar 3-27) bt Omni Global Sports Management 129 (Anuj Giri 3-27, Aditya Jadhav 3-23). Result: Gaud Daraswat CC won by 16 runs.

Group-C: MIG Cricket Club 183 (Aditya Baliwada 43, Suryansh Shedge 39, Arya Jadhav 31; Darshan Tiwari 4-30, Saurabh Yadav 2-22, Wasim Ashraf 2-58) lost to Bombay Gymkhana 186-5(Arya Chowkidar 50, Pratik Singh 34, Anshul Murli 32). Result: Bombay Gymkhana won by five wickets.

Group-D: Victory Cricket Club 160 (Vedant Murkar 52, Shashwat Jagtap 39; Kirtharth Singh 3-19) bt Karnatak SA 43 (Shreyansh Bogar 4-22). Results: Victory CC won by 117 runs.