Dale Steyn takes a dig at Cricket South Africa for not congratulating Faf du Plessis & Imran Tahir On IPL Title Win

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn on Saturday took a dig at Cricket South Africa (CSA) for not congratulating former captain Faf du Plessis on winning the Indian Premier League 2021 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Du Plessis, who opened the proceedings for CSK with the bat was one of the key campaigners of the side throughout the tournament. His match winning 86 off 59 was instrumental in the yellow brigade's fourth title victory in the finals against KKR on Friday.

CSA had wished pacer Lungi Ngidi but the former speedster advised the cricket board to do the "right thing" and "add all the men (Du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Ngidi) involved" in the post.

"CSA now blocked the comments section. Here's some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule," he tweeted.

"CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram. Whoever's running those accounts needs a talking too," Steyn added.

CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram.

Whoever’s running those accounts needs a talking too. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021

CSA now blocked the comments section.



Here’s some advice.

Do the right thing.

Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021

Advertisement

Former Proteas cricketer David Wiese billed the turn of events "shocking" and said Du Plessis and Tahir deserved a bit more respect.

Absolutely shocking what’s going on with the @OfficialCSA media account at the moment. Surely @faf1307 and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!! — David Wiese (@David_Wiese) October 16, 2021

"Absolutely shocking what's going on with the @OfficialCSAmedia account at the moment. Surely @faf1307and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!!" Wiese commented on Steyn's tweets.

However, the Instagram post wishing only Ngidi has also been removed by CSA now.

Coming back to du Plessis's terrific run in the IPL, he finished the tournament as the second highest run scorer of the season, just 2 runs behind opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Protea batter scored 633 runs while Gaikwad amassed 635 runs from 16 outings each.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:55 PM IST