CWG 2026: Who Is Sharmila Dhankar? From Polio Survivor To India's Historic Para-Athletics Gold Medallist

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Sharmila Dhankar's journey to Commonwealth Games glory is one of extraordinary resilience. From surviving an abusive marriage and battling polio to standing atop the podium in Glasgow, the 40-year-old para-athlete scripted one of Indian sport's most inspiring comeback stories by winning the women's shot put F57 gold medal. In doing so, she became the first Indian to claim a para-athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Born into a farming family in Haryana, Dhankar contracted polio as a child and endured years of personal hardship. Married at a young age, she faced domestic abuse before leaving the relationship with her two daughters. Her life took a positive turn after remarrying, with her husband encouraging her to pursue para athletics despite starting the sport only in her mid-30s.

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Dhankar's late start did not stop her rise through the ranks. She steadily established herself as one of India's leading para shot putters, representing the country on the international stage. At the 2026 Commonwealth Games, she produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres in the F57 final to comfortably secure the gold medal ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah.

Her victory was more than just a personal milestone. It marked India's maiden gold medal in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games and headlined a memorable Day 5 for the Indian contingent, which collected six medals across multiple disciplines. Dhankar's triumph also strengthened India's growing reputation in para sports on the global stage.

Dhankar's remarkable rise from adversity to Commonwealth champion has made her an inspiration far beyond the athletics arena. Her story stands as a testament to perseverance, proving that setbacks do not define a person's future and that determination can turn even the toughest challenges into historic achievements.