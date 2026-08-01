CWG 2026: Unnati Sharma Enters Judo Semifinals; Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Maan Move To Repechage | FPJ

Glasgow, Aug 1: Indian judoka Unnati Sharma advanced to the women's -63kg semifinals but compatriots Harsh Tokas and Karanjit Singh Maan lost their quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games here Saturday.

Unnati opened her campaign with a dominant Round of 16 victory over Eswatini's Lamulela Magagula, sealing the contest by ippon in just one minute and 39 seconds after scoring two successive waza-ari.

She then edged past New Zealand's Qona Christie in the quarterfinal, prevailing by waza-ari after also registering a yuko to book her place in the last four.

Karanjit lost the the men's -90kg last-eight clash to Canada's Guillaume Gaulin, conceding the defeat by ippon after defeating New Zealand's Elliott Connolly by ippon in three minutes and 29 seconds.

He will now face home favourite Scott Cusack in the repechage round.

Tokas' campaign ended in the men's 81kg quarterfinals, where he suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Cyprus' Odysseas Georgakis, who clinched the bout with a yuko. Tokas will face Peniamina Percival from Samoa in repechage.

In the women's -70kg quarterfinals, Inunganbi Takhellambam lost to Canada's Charlie Thibault by ippon in three minutes and 23 seconds after conceding a yuko earlier in the contest.

She will face England's Jemima Yeats-Brown in the repechage contest.

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