CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav & Yash Vir Singh Book Places In Men's Javelin Throw Final

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India's men's javelin contingent enjoyed a memorable outing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh all secured qualification for the final after impressive performances in the qualification round. With all three Indians advancing, the country has strengthened its hopes of a podium sweep in Glasgow.

Neeraj lived up to expectations by comfortably progressing to the medal round. The 28-year-old entered the competition as one of the overwhelming favourites to win the Commonwealth title and wasted little time in sealing his place in the final with a composed display in qualifying.

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Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also delivered under pressure to join their illustrious teammate in the final. The duo continued their impressive form by booking places in the medal event, giving India three representatives in the final.

With Neeraj leading the charge and Rohit and Yash showing consistency, India will head into the men's javelin throw final with genuine medal ambitions. The presence of three Indian throwers in the final also underlines the country's growing depth in the discipline, which has flourished since Neeraj's rise to global stardom.

The final is expected to feature a high-quality field, with Neeraj likely to face stiff competition from several top Commonwealth throwers. Nevertheless, India's trio will be aiming to cap off an outstanding qualification campaign by bringing home medals and adding another memorable chapter to the nation's success in javelin throw.