CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu Leads India's Medal Charge On Day 4 As Weightlifting, Gymnastics & Boxing Take Centre Stage

India's medal charge at the 2026 Commonwealth Games continues on Sunday, July 26, with several top athletes set to compete across weightlifting, gymnastics, boxing, swimming and lawn bowls in Glasgow. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu headlines India's campaign as she begins her quest for a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting event.

Weightlifting is expected to be India's biggest medal opportunity of the day, with Mirabai leading the challenge in the women's 48kg category. The country will also have representation in the men's 60kg and 65kg divisions as the weightlifting competition gets underway. Indian fans will be closely watching Mirabai, who enters the event as one of the favourites to retain her title.

The artistic gymnastics competition will feature Indian gymnasts in the men's individual all-around finals, while the boxing contingent continues its campaign with several boxers competing in the Round of 16. Swimming also promises a busy day, with Indian swimmers participating in heats, semi-finals and finals across multiple events in pursuit of qualification and medals.

India's lawn bowls team will continue its sectional matches, aiming to build on its encouraging start in Glasgow. With medal events spread across multiple disciplines, Sunday promises to be one of India's busiest days of the Games. As experienced stars and rising talents take centre stage, the Indian contingent will be hoping to add to its medal tally and maintain momentum in Glasgow.