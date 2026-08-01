CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain & Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Lead India's Medal Charge On Day 10 As Judo, Athletics & Boxing Take Centre Stage

India's athletes will be in action across multiple medal events on Saturday, August 1, as the Commonwealth Games 2026 enters its penultimate day in Glasgow. With boxing, athletics, para athletics, judo, cycling and lawn bowls all featuring Indian contenders, it promises to be one of the busiest and most crucial days of the campaign. Several of the country's biggest medal hopes, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will be aiming to strengthen India's position on the medals table.

The biggest attraction of the day will be the boxing finals, where India has its largest-ever contingent competing for gold medals at a Commonwealth Games. Lovlina Borgohain headlines the list of Indian boxers chasing top honours, while several other Indian pugilists will also step into the ring in their respective title bouts. A strong performance in boxing could significantly boost India's medal tally heading into the final day.

Athletics will also offer multiple medal opportunities for India. Gulveer Singh, already among India's standout performers in Glasgow, will look to add another medal to his impressive campaign. Indian athletes will also compete in the men's triple jump, shot put, para athletics events, race walks and other track finals throughout the day. The packed athletics schedule is expected to keep Indian fans glued to the action from afternoon until late evening.

Apart from boxing and athletics, Indian competitors will be in action in judo, track cycling and lawn bowls. Following India's historic breakthrough in judo earlier in the Games, the contingent will be aiming to continue its impressive run on the mats. Cyclists and lawn bowlers will also look to progress deep into their respective events as India seeks medals across multiple disciplines.

With the Games nearing their conclusion, every medal carries added significance. Saturday's schedule presents India with one of its best opportunities to make a late surge on the medals table before the closing day. Fans can expect a packed day filled with high-stakes finals, medal ceremonies and plenty of action as India's athletes look to finish the Commonwealth Games 2026 on a high.