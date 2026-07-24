CWG 2026: Indian Contingent Led By Mirabai Chanu & Lovlina Borgohain Makes Grand Entry At Opening Ceremony In Glasgow | Video

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India marked a proud moment at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as members of the Indian contingent marched into the stadium, officially launching the country's campaign at the multi-sport event. The athletes received a warm welcome from spectators as they proudly carried the Tricolour during the colourful Parade of Nations.

Leading the Indian contingent were star athletes and flagbearers Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, two of India's biggest medal hopes in Glasgow. The duo proudly represented the nation as the contingent entered the arena, reflecting India's strong ambitions for the Games.

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The opening ceremony celebrated Scotland's rich heritage, music and culture while welcoming athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories. The event also featured a memorable appearance by King Charles III, who officially declared the Games open following a unique Doctor Who-themed entrance.

India has sent a strong contingent to Glasgow, featuring several Olympic and world medallists across disciplines including athletics, boxing and weightlifting. With numerous medal contenders in action, the nation will be aiming for another successful Commonwealth Games campaign over the coming days.