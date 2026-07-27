CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary Storms Into Women's 51-Kg Quarterfinals With Dominant Win

Indian Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary Storms Into Women's 51-Kg Quarterfinals With Dominant Win | X

Glasgow, July 27: In an exciting news for the boxing fans, Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary booked her place in the women's 51kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a commanding win over Lethabo Modukanele of Botswana in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Sakshi dominated the bout from the opening bell and secured a 5-0 unanimous decision to move into the last eight.

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The Indian boxer was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on every judge's scorecard. Her aggressive approach and sharp punching gave her opponent little chance as she comfortably sealed the victory to continue India's impressive boxing campaign in Glasgow.

With the win, Sakshi has advanced to the quarterfinals and moved one step closer to a Commonwealth Games medal. She will now look to carry the same form into the next round as India continues its strong run in boxing at the Games.

The 51kg boxer will now be aiming to keep her winning momentum going as the competition enters the knockout stages.