CWG 2026: India Eyes More Commonwealth Games Medals On Day 3 As Boxing, Gymnastics & Swimming Take Centre Stage

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India will look to build on the momentum of its opening medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the country's athletes gear up for a busy Day 3 in Glasgow on Saturday. After Jhandu Kumar clinched India's first medal of the Games with a bronze in para powerlifting, the focus now shifts to artistic gymnastics, boxing, swimming, lawn bowls and 3x3 wheelchair basketball, where several Indian stars will be in action.

One of India's biggest medal hopes on the day will be in artistic gymnastics, with Olympian Pranati Nayak set to compete in the women's vault final. Fellow gymnasts Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta are also scheduled to feature, giving India multiple opportunities to make an impact in the discipline.

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The boxing ring will witness several Indian pugilists beginning or continuing their campaigns, while the swimming contingent will aim to reach finals and challenge for podium finishes. India will also compete in lawn bowls across multiple events and feature in the increasingly popular 3x3 wheelchair basketball competition, adding another dimension to the nation's Day 3 schedule.

With medal events spread across the day, Indian fans will be closely tracking the performances of athletes looking to add to the country's tally. Strong showings in gymnastics, boxing and swimming could significantly boost India's position in the medals table as the Glasgow Games gather pace.