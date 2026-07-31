CWG 2026: Boxer Preeti Pawar Storms Into Women's 54kg Final With Dominant Win Over Zambia's Catherine Mwape

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Indian boxing star Preeti Pawar continued her sensational run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, booking her place in the women's 54kg final with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinal. The emphatic triumph keeps India's gold medal hopes alive and guarantees Preeti at least a silver medal in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old displayed complete control throughout the contest, combining sharp footwork, quick combinations and disciplined defence to outclass Mwape across all three rounds. Her dominance was reflected on the judges' scorecards as all five officials awarded the bout in her favour, sealing a comprehensive unanimous verdict.

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Preeti has looked unstoppable throughout the tournament. After cruising past Nicole Clyde by another 5-0 unanimous decision in the quarterfinals, she carried the same momentum into the semifinal to eliminate Mwape without allowing the Zambian boxer any opportunity to stage a comeback.

With the victory, Preeti has now secured India's place in the women's 54kg gold medal bout. Having already assured herself of a podium finish by reaching the semifinals, Preeti has now upgraded that to at least silver and will have the opportunity to add a Commonwealth Games gold medal to her growing list of achievements.

India's boxing contingent has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Glasgow, with multiple pugilists advancing deep into the competition. Preeti's march to the final further strengthens India's medal tally and underlines her status as one of the country's brightest boxing prospects as she prepares for the biggest bout of her Commonwealth Games career.