CWG 2026: Ankush Panghal Stages Stunning Comeback To Win Another Boxing Gold

India's Ankush Panghal staged a remarkable comeback to win the Commonwealth Games men's 80kg boxing gold, defeating England's Shittu by a 4-1 split decision. After losing the opening round, Panghal improved with sharp counter-punching as Shittu received two point deductions for repeatedly lowering his head, sealing a memorable turnaround in the final.

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Shittu dominated the first round with aggressive punching and landed a powerful right hand on Panghal's chin. The Indian struggled to create scoring opportunities as the English boxer's attack and pressure earned him a clear advantage. The judges awarded the round in Shittu's favour, putting Panghal under early pressure.

Shittu continued to look strong in the second round, but repeated offences of lowering his head resulted in a one-point deduction. The penalty gave Panghal renewed confidence, allowing him to become more attacking and effective with his counter-punching. The round ended with a split verdict in Panghal's favour, helping him take the lead on three of the five judges' scorecards.

The final round saw both boxers fight cautiously as the gold medal remained within reach for either competitor. Panghal displayed excellent defence and followed it up with sharp counter-attacks, while Shittu was penalised again for failing to keep his head up. Although Shittu landed a late punch near Panghal's ear, the accumulated penalties affected his chances.

When the final bell rang, Panghal secured a 4-1 split decision victory to claim the men's 80kg gold medal. The Indian boxer's performance was praised as a remarkable turnaround after facing a knockdown and losing the opening round. His resilience and tactical improvement throughout the bout helped him complete one of the most memorable comebacks of the Games.