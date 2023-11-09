CWC 2023: Pakistan Stare At Nearly Impossible Equation To Reach Semi-Finals; Here's What They Need To Do

New Zealand's victory over Sri Lanka in their last league game of the ICC World Cup 2023 has nearly shut the door on Pakistan's entry into the semi-finals.

The Black Caps defeated Lanka by 5 wickets after chasing down 172 in 23.2 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday to put one foot in the semis and leave very little chances for the Men in Green to go through now.

Pakistan will face England in their final game of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November

Pakistan have to win by at least 287 runs or, assuming England are kept to 150, Babar Azam and Co. chase down the target in 3.4 overs.

Next to impossible equations

Score 300, restrict England to 13.

Score 400, restrict England to 112.

Score 450, restrict England to 162.

Score 500, restrict England at 211.

Afghanistan are also still in fray but just like Pakistan, they are also all but out of contention to reach the knockouts. Afghanistan need to win by at least 438 runs to surpass New Zealand on NRR.