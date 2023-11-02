 CWC 2023: New Zealand Add Kyle Jamieson To Their Squad As Injury Cover
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: New Zealand Add Kyle Jamieson To Their Squad As Injury Cover

CWC 2023: New Zealand Add Kyle Jamieson To Their Squad As Injury Cover

New Zealand have called up right-arm fast bowler Kyle Jamieson to their 2023 World Cup squad as injury cover.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Kyle Jamieson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand have called up Kyle Jamieson as an injury cover in their 2023 World Cup squad. The development emerges as the Kiwis face a glut of injury concerns from their 190-run defeat to South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune, hurting their semi-final hopes significantly.

Matt Henry suffered a right hamstring injury during Wednesday's match, while Lockie Ferguson continues to recover from his Achilles injury. James Neesham also copped a blow to his finger, but was cleared of any serious injury.

Addressing Henry's injury, coach Gary Stead, as quoted by nzc.nz:

"The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday. Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today."

"We’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running" - Gary Stead

Stead further commented that Jamieson will train with them on Friday and remains confident of the towering seamer doing well if picked to play against Pakistan. He added:

"Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game. Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running."

Jamieson has so far taken 14 wickets in 13 ODIs at 36.50.

Read Also
NA vz SA, CWC 2023: South Africa Continue Rampaging Run As Rassie, De Kock Tons Help Proteas Crush...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Hits Four On Opening Ball Of The Innings, Loses His Off-Stump On...

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Hits Four On Opening Ball Of The Innings, Loses His Off-Stump On...

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka To Bowl First After Winning Toss

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka To Bowl First After Winning Toss

CWC 2023: Team-Wise Most 350+ Totals In World Cup History

CWC 2023: Team-Wise Most 350+ Totals In World Cup History

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: 'I Know Suddenly I'll Be A Bad Captain', Rohit Sharma Wary As Knockout Stage...

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: 'I Know Suddenly I'll Be A Bad Captain', Rohit Sharma Wary As Knockout Stage...

CWC 2023: New Zealand Add Kyle Jamieson To Their Squad As Injury Cover

CWC 2023: New Zealand Add Kyle Jamieson To Their Squad As Injury Cover