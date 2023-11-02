CWC 2023: New Zealand Add Kyle Jamieson To Their Squad As Injury Cover

Kyle Jamieson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand have called up Kyle Jamieson as an injury cover in their 2023 World Cup squad. The development emerges as the Kiwis face a glut of injury concerns from their 190-run defeat to South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune, hurting their semi-final hopes significantly.

Matt Henry suffered a right hamstring injury during Wednesday's match, while Lockie Ferguson continues to recover from his Achilles injury. James Neesham also copped a blow to his finger, but was cleared of any serious injury.

Addressing Henry's injury, coach Gary Stead, as quoted by nzc.nz:

"The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday. Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today."

"We’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running" - Gary Stead

Stead further commented that Jamieson will train with them on Friday and remains confident of the towering seamer doing well if picked to play against Pakistan. He added:

"Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game. Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running."

Jamieson has so far taken 14 wickets in 13 ODIs at 36.50.

