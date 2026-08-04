Currency Notes Garland & Loud Cheers! Asmita Dey Gets Royal Welcome After Historic CWG 2026 Gold In Judo | Video

ANI/X

Indian judoka Asmita Dey received a spectacular welcome upon her return home after clinching the gold medal in the women's 48kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Commonwealth champion was greeted by a huge crowd of supporters, family members, and well-wishers at the airport, celebrating her remarkable achievement in style.

Videos from the airport captured the emotional scenes as Dey was welcomed with a massive garland made of currency notes, a traditional gesture often reserved for exceptional sporting achievements. Amid loud cheers and chants, supporters lifted the Commonwealth Games gold medallist onto their shoulders, proudly carrying her through the airport as the celebrations continued.

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The heartwarming reception reflected the immense pride surrounding Dey's historic triumph in Glasgow. Fans waved flags, showered her with flowers, and applauded the judoka, who smiled and acknowledged the overwhelming support after returning with India's coveted gold medal.

Asmita Dey delivered an outstanding performance throughout the competition before securing the women's 48kg title, adding another gold to India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games. Her composure, attacking intent, and determination helped her emerge as the best in her weight category on one of the biggest sporting stages.

The viral videos of Dey's grand homecoming have since taken social media by storm, with fans praising not only her championship-winning effort but also the unforgettable reception that awaited her. The celebrations perfectly encapsulated the nation's appreciation for one of India's newest Commonwealth Games champions.