Cue Sports On The Cusp Of CWG Inclusion, Says BSFI President S Balasubramaniam | File Pic

Mumbai: Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) President S Balasubramaniam believes that hosting the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships in Ahmedabad will help India strengthen its case for the inclusion of Cue Sports in the Commonwealth Games.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Balasubramaniam said the event was part of BSFI's efforts to push the sport towards gaining a place in the main Commonwealth Games programme.

"We are trying to do our best to see that we play a big role in pushing the sport into the actual Commonwealth Games. Once we get there, I think it is going to make a big difference in terms of government funding and where the sport stands," he said.

The championship will feature participation from more than 45 countries across five disciplines. Balasubramaniam said BSFI's experience in hosting international tournaments would help ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

"We have had the IBSF World Snooker Championships in the past, which also had participants from about 45 countries. So, we do have the experience. This time, we have partnered with Apex Sports, which is taking care of the entire event on behalf of the BSFI," he said.

According to Balasubramaniam, India's growing role as a host of major Cue Sports tournaments reflects the country's rising stature in the international community. He pointed out that BSFI is hosting three major events this year, including the A-Ball World Championships, the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships and the IBSF World Snooker Championships later this year.

"This happens to be our centenary year. This is the 108th year of BSFI and it gives us the privilege to host these three big events," he said.

Balasubramaniam expects intense competition at the championship, with players aiming for gold medals despite the tournament not being part of the official Commonwealth Games.

"Competition will be top-notch. Everybody wants to win a gold in the Commonwealth. Though it may not be part of the actual Commonwealth Games, it is similar to the Asian Indoor Games, where everyone wants to win a gold medal," he said.

India has a rich legacy in cue sports, and the BSFI president expressed confidence in the country's players making an impact at the event.

"We will certainly make a strong impact. It is in our favour because that could give us a push to see if we can get into the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which are going to be held in Ahmedabad again," he said.

On developing the sport at the grassroots level, Balasubramaniam said BSFI was planning coaching programmes for youngsters across the country. He added that the federation would also focus on promoting pool and heyball, which are gaining popularity globally.

"These are sports which we want to give an extra push apart from billiards and snooker in India," he said.

Balasubramaniam acknowledged that Q-sports often struggle for visibility due to cricket's dominance in India but said events of this scale could help change that.

"It certainly will. It goes via print media and social media. A lot of people start watching on YouTube, and slowly we want to try and get into television mode," he said.

He added that BSFI was planning a pool league, which could be televised early next year. "We are already tied up on that front. We are going to host a pool league," he said.

Explaining the choice of Ahmedabad as the venue, Balasubramaniam said the city was selected because it would host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"We wanted Ahmedabad because the 2030 Commonwealth Games are going to be held there. If by any chance we do get included in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, we will be playing in the same venue," he said.

The BSFI president said all members of the Indian contingent had earned their places through the selection process and stood a fair chance of winning medals.

"I don't want to single out anyone. All of them have been through the selection process and all of them stand a fair chance to win medals," he said.

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Balasubramaniam hopes the championship leaves a lasting impact by encouraging more youngsters to take up cue sports.

"If people watching it on YouTube and following it in print media get excited and a few more youngsters take up the sport, I think it would be a job well done by us," he said.

Looking ahead, he said BSFI's focus would remain on expanding coaching programmes, launching the pool league and giving greater attention to pool and heyball to increase participation in cue sports.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)