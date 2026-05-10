CSK vs LSG, IPL 2026, Match 53: Ruturaj Gaikwad Won Toss & Elected To Bowl First In Chennai

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Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in their crucial IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad decided to chase after winning the toss at Chepauk, backing his bowlers to make early inroads on a surface expected to assist spinners later in the evening. CSK entered the contest needing a strong performance in front of their home crowd as the playoff race intensified.

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Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, were asked to bat first and looked to put up a competitive total against Chennai’s experienced bowling attack. With several big names featuring on both sides, fans anticipated a high-pressure battle between two teams fighting for crucial points in the business end of the tournament.

The match also generated massive buzz due to the electric atmosphere at Chepauk, with thousands of CSK supporters turning up in yellow. The clash marked another important chapter in the IPL 2026 season as both franchises aimed to strengthen their playoff chances.

All eyes were on CSK’s spin department and LSG’s power-packed batting lineup as the highly anticipated encounter got underway in Chennai.