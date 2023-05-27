CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Head-to-head record, unique stats & Dhoni's exceptional numbers

After weeks of often intense action, the two most consistent outfits in the IPL 2023 will face each other in the final. Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans for the ultimate honour at the sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (July 28).

The GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final is also a clash of ideologies. The Super Kings follow the rather conventional method of targeting the weak points of opponents and hurting them at the right moments.

The Titans, on the other hand, follow the crash-open-the-vault policy, and they hardly give breathing space to their opposition. Batsmen led by the phenomenal Shubman Gill and a cohesive bowling unit, which features top two wicket-takers in IPL 2023 in Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, have this choking effect on their rivals.

But that apart, both CSK and GT are pursuing some unique records in the IPL 2023 final. The Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will be eager to land their 5th title and go equal with Mumbai Indians.The Gujarat outfit helmed by Hardik Pandya will be keen to land their second title in as many years and become the third team to bag the crown in successive years behind CSK (2010, 2011) and Mumbai (2019, 2020).

Head-to-Head Record

Chennai and Gujarat have played 4 matches against each other. GT lead 3-1. The highest total of Super Kings is 178, while the highest total of Titans is 182.

CSK’s record in IPL finals

Chennai have played nine finals so far in 16 IPL seasons, the most by any team. They have won four and lost five. Their highest total in the final is 202, and the lowest is 125. Suresh Raina has appeared in eight IPL finals for CSK and scored 249 runs, the highest for the team.

The highest wicket-taker in the IPL finals for CSK is Dwayne Bravo with 10 wickets. Shane Watson holds the record for the highest individual score in an IPL final for CSK. Watson made an unbeaten 117 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

The Dhoni numbers

CSK captain MS Dhoni will lead the side in his and the team’s 10th final. At 41, Dhoni is the oldest captain to lead an IPL team in the title clash.

GT’s unique stats

The top three wicket-takers in the IPL are on the Titans’ roll. Rashid Khan (28), Shami (27) and Mohit Sharma (24) lead the race, and this is the first time three bowlers from a single team occupy the top three slots in the bowlers’ chart. They may well end the IPL as the top three wicket-takers, a first in the IPL. Tushar Deshpande of CSK has 21 wickets, but he needs to take 4 wickets, and Mohit should go wicketless in the summit clash to break the chain.

Shubman Gill, who now has 851 runs, needs to score 13 more runs to go past Jos Buttler (863), who is in second place in the chart of highest run-makers in a single IPL season. Virat Kohli leads the table with 973 runs. Gill (3) also needs to score one more century to equal the record of Kohli and Buttler for scoring the most hundreds in a single season.

There will also be a tight contest between Gill and Devon Conway of Chennai to become the batsman with the most 4s in IPL 2023. Gill has scored 78 boundaries, while Conway has made 73 and the list is currently led by Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals with 82 fours.