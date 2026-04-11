CSK Vs DC: MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi And Daughter Ziva Spotted At Chepauk Stadium Ahead Of Clash | VIDEO | X

Chennai, April 11: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are missing Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. MS Dhoni has been ruled out of the first six matches of the IPL 2026 due to an injury. There are no updates on his recovery so far and he is not part of the playing eleven in today's match against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk Stadium. However, his family was seen reaching the Chepauk before the match.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva were seen in a viral video entering the stadium ahead of the CSK vs DC match. They were seen going into the stadium to witness the match and cheer for their team.

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Dhoni Still Out Due to Injury

MS Dhoni is currently not playing as he is recovering from a calf injury. The team management has decided to rest him until he is fully fit. His absence is clearly felt, especially at Chepauk where fans are used to seeing him lead the side.

Fans Continue to Look for Dhoni Moments

Even though Dhoni was not on the field, fans kept looking for any glimpse of him or his presence. Seeing his family in the stands gave them a small moment of connection. It showed that even when he is not playing, Dhoni remains at the centre of attention.

Chepauk’s Special Bond With Dhoni

Chepauk has always shared a strong bond with Dhoni. Over the years, he has created many memories at this ground. So, even a small moment like Sakshi and Ziva attending the match becomes special for the fans.