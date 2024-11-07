 CSK Is A Beautiful Franchise But... Former Indian Batter Robin Uthappa Criticize CSK For Allowing Rachin Ravindra To Practice
Rachin Ravindra practiced at CSK Academy disappoints Robin Uthappa.

Shreyas DhopeshwarkarUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Pic Credit: Twitter

New Zealand sealed the series in style, dethroning hosts India 3-0. Young star Rachin Ravindra caught everyone's attention with a brilliant century in Bengaluru. The Kiwis had the upper hand throughout the series, dominating India from start to finish.

Earlier, New Zealand had arrived in India for a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Noida, but the match was abandoned due to rain. Prior to the series, Rachin Ravindra came to India early and practiced at the CSK Academy to acclimatize to the conditions and familiarize himself with the pitch.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa expressed his displeasure over this move, acknowledging the love and respect for the Indian team but arguing that foreign players should not be allowed to practice in the nets unless they are part of the team.

While speaking on his Youtube channel Robin Uthappa said, 'Rachin Ravindra came here and practiced at the CSK Academy. CSK is a beautiful franchise that will always look after its franchise players but a line has to be drawn where the interest of the country comes ahead of your franchise players, especially when he is a foreign player and comes and plays against our country,' 'I am not surprised that CSK always go over and above for their players but somewhere in that kindness, maybe I am not saying the right thing, I absolutely love CSK, but when it comes to the country, there should be a line somewhere where we do not cross that line.'

Rachin Ravindra debuted in IPL with Chennai Super Kings however his performance wasn't at par and scored just one half century. Chennai Super Kings have released Rachin Ravindra ahead of IPL mega auction.

New Zealand had a great series in India after losing against Sri Lanka. Kiwis next challenge will be white ball series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and next they will play tests series against England at home.

