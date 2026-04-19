CSK Injury Scare: Young Batter Ayush Mhatre Seen Limping At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of MI Clash In IPL 2026 | VIDEO

CSK Injury Scare: Young Batter Ayush Mhatre Seen Limping At Mumbai Airport For MI Clash In IPL 2026 | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 19: Chennai Super Kings has been going through a rough patch in the initial stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to the growing injury concerns in the team. CSK has been struggling with injuries to its key players.

The injury scare have spiked for CSK as their in-form young batter Ayush Mhatre also suffered injury during their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he had to leave the field limping after getting dismissed due to hamstring injury. A video has surfaced on social media which has spiked the injury worries for CSK.

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The viral video shows the team arriving at the Mumbai Airport for the clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday (April 23) At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Ayush Mhatre also arrived with the team at the airport and he was seen walking with discomfort which has raised doubt over his availability for the game against Mumbai Indians.

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Injury During SRH Clash

The issue began in CSK's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad . Mhatre, who came in as an impact substitute, looked in great touch early on. He attacked the bowlers and scored quickly after coming to bat in the second over.

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The 18-year-old played freely and reached 30 runs in quick time. However, he soon picked up a hamstring problem while running between the wickets. However, he was made to continue with the game even as his conditions deteriorated.

With limited options, he tried to focus on only big shots. he eventually went for another attacking stroke and got out as Heinrich Klaasen caught to end his innings.

Injury Scare

He was then taken out of the ground with the help of the support staff as he was in pain and went out of the field while limping. His latest appearance at the airport has added to the injury concerns for CSK and its fans. The team is already dealing with injury issues as CSK star player Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play in the IPL 2026 season so far.