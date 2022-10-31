Dewald Brevis slams special 57-ball 162 in CSA T20 Challenge, watch

e-Paper Get App
Brevis smacked 13 sixes and 13 boundaries to power his team to a massive total of 271-3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Dewald Brevis | Photo: Twitter
Mumbai Indians and South African batsman Dewald Brevis slammed a 57-ball 162 in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge on Monday.

Opening the batting for the Titans against Knights, Brevis smacked 13 sixes and 13 boundaries to power his team to a massive total of 271-3.

Brevis was finally dismissed in the last over after he was caught by
Patrick Kruger off Gerald Coetzee.

Brevis' knock was the third highest score in T20 cricket after Chris Gayle (175*), Aaron Finch (172), Hamilton Masakadza (162*) and Hazratullah Zazai (162*)

