'Cruel And Mischievous': Harsha Bhogle Reacts To Fake Viral VIDEO Of Heated Exchange Over 'Love Life' Question With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Harsha Bhogle Reacts To Fake Viral VIDEO Of Heated Exchange Over 'Love Life' Question With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | X

Mumbai, June 2: Sports commentator Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday issued clarification after his video along with young and aggressive Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went viral on social media. The viral video shows that both are engaged in an argument during a show with other cricketers present on the stage. However, Harsha took to his official social media account and claimed that the video is fake and that nothing of that sort ever happened during the show.

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The viral video shows that Harsha Bhogle asks Vaibhav a weird question and Vaibhav replies to it in the same manner. The video shows Harsha Bhogle asking Vaibhav, "Aapko lagta nahi aapko cricket pe zyada dhyaan dena chahiye aur pyaar pe kam?" (Don’t you think you should focus more on cricket and less on love?)

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Vaibhav is visibly furious over the question in the video and then replies, "Sir, aapko nahi lagta ki aapko cricket pe sawal zyaada karna chahiye aur mere pyaar pe kam." (Sir, don't you think you should be asking more questions about cricket and fewer about my love life?) His reply stuns the audience present at the show which includes Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir and others.

However, Harsha Bhogle shared a social media post and said that the video is fake and also clarified that neither such question was asked not was there any answer like that. He also said that it is cruel and mischievous towards such a young kid who has always been respectful in his interactions.

Harsha Bhogle's Social Media Post

There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media. It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that. It is cruel and mischievous especially towards a young kid who has been very respectful in his few interactions.