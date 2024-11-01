Cristiano Ronaldo's Magic Potion: Al Nassr Star's One Dietary Rule That Helped Him Become ‘The Machine'

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Football is very intense and physical where a player needs to do a lot of running as a result of which he loses a lot of sweat. The players need to keep their bodies hydrated to last the entire 90 minutes of the match. While most athletes reach for energy drinks, Cristiano Ronaldo has one secret potion that helps him play at the highest level.

We are talking about pure water, the choice which has helped him play at the highest level. Ronaldo’s commitment to hydration stands out as a legendary discipline that few can match. When it comes to his body, the Portuguese athlete has been following a diet plan that his sports physicians and nutritionists have madeprecisely to him, however water remains an essential part of his daily routine.

Pure Water: A Champion's Choice

According to an article published by Journee mondiale.com, Ronaldo's morning routine included drinking two large glasses of water before any other activity. At team dinners, Ronaldo's drink order was always water which has become an essential part of his lifestyle.

The report further stated that during his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo faced challenges to his water-only approach at the training ground. Despite suggestions from sports scientists to try other hydration options, he remained committed to drinking only water. This strategy helped him excel in his intense training sessions.

Manchester United fitness coach also revealed that he drank 4-5 liters of water daily, avoiding artificial drinks. This commitment to hydration helped him maintain peak physical condition well into his late 30s.

In an era filled with sports drinks which promises better performance, Ronaldo stuck with his pure water. CR7’s remarkable commitment to basics like hydration has allowed him to perform at a highest level well into his late career. His strict water-only rule highlights how sticking to simple principles can lead to extraordinary success in athletics.