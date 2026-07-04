Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Young Venezuela Earthquake Survivor With Emotional Message Amid FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

433/Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shown that his influence stretches far beyond football after sending an emotional video message to a young Venezuelan earthquake survivor, leaving fans across the world touched by his compassion. The Portugal captain reached out to Andres Mieles, a boy who survived last month's devastating earthquake but tragically lost his family and one of his legs in the disaster. The heartfelt gesture has quickly gone viral during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to reports, Andres had been trapped under the rubble following the powerful earthquake before rescuers pulled him to safety. Although he survived, doctors were forced to amputate one of his legs because of the severity of his injuries. While recovering in hospital, the youngster revealed that he was one of Ronaldo's biggest fans and had hoped to one day own the Portuguese legend's Panini World Cup sticker after losing his cherished sticker album in the tragedy. His story spread rapidly on social media, with thousands of fans urging Ronaldo to respond.

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The five-time Ballon d'Or winner answered in the most personal way possible. In a special video message, Ronaldo said, "Hello Andres, how are you? I'm making this video to send you a hug. I know you're a superfan. When you get well, I want to invite you to watch one of my matches. I would love to meet you. A hug, my friend." Along with the touching invitation, reports say Ronaldo is also sending Andres a signed Portugal national team jersey, making the young fan's dream come true.

The emotional message has received widespread praise online, with football supporters applauding Ronaldo for using his platform to inspire hope during one of the darkest moments in the youngster's life. Medical staff caring for Andres also expressed gratitude for the football icon's kindness, describing the gesture as a source of strength and motivation for the boy's recovery.

Ronaldo's act of generosity came shortly after he helped Portugal secure a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, scoring his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal. Portugal have now advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face Spain, but despite the demands of the tournament, Ronaldo made time to deliver a message that may ultimately become more memorable than anything he achieves on the pitch.