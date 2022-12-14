e-Paper Get App
Cristiano Ronaldo spotted training at Real Madrid's Valdebebas sporting center amid speculation about his next club

Ronaldo has been training at Real Madrid's training facilities in an attempt to stay fit as he still decides on his new destination

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted training at Real Madrid's training center Valdebebas. As revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form.

The former Real Madrid striker has a great relationship with the club and more importantly club president Florentino Perez.

Ronaldo is without a club after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo had a forgetful World Cup in campaign as Portugal were dumped out by the high flying Morocco in the quarter-finals. The country's record goal scorer was relegated to the bench for Portugal's last two games, following his poor form.

As reported by Sky Sports last week Saudi Arabian club had tabled an offer for the 5 time balllon d'or winner. But they appear to be the only club lining up for the Portuguese man, as things still remain unclear about his future.

