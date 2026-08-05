Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Social Media Ablaze With Multi-Million Dollar Car Collection Reportedly Worth Around ₹379.56 Crore

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo once again gave fans a glimpse into his extravagant lifestyle after showcasing his jaw-dropping luxury car collection on Instagram. The Portuguese football icon shared a series of photos featuring some of the world's most exclusive supercars with the simple caption, "My toys."

The stunning lineup included several high-end automobiles from iconic manufacturers such as Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Bentley, highlighting Ronaldo's passion for luxury vehicles. Parked together in an immaculate display, the collection reflected the Al-Nassr captain's taste for speed, elegance and exclusivity.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's massive car collection is estimated to be worth between $40 million and $50 million, consisting of over 40 luxury vehicles, rare hypercars, and custom supercars.

The Instagram post quickly went viral, attracting millions of likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow athletes. While some admired the incredible collection, others jokingly remarked that Ronaldo's "toys" were worth more than entire neighborhoods, with many calling it the dream garage of every car enthusiast.

Fresh from another successful season with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo continues to make headlines both on and off the pitch. Whether it's breaking football records or flaunting his remarkable collection of luxury automobiles, the 41-year-old continues to captivate fans worldwide with every social media update.