Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Retire After FIFA World Cup 2026? Sister Katia Says, 'This Is His Last Dance'

Cristiano Ronaldo/FabrizioRomano/X/Instagram

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo could be preparing to bring the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers in football history after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The revelation came from his sister, Katia Aveiro, who claimed that the ongoing tournament will be the legendary forward's final appearance in Portugal colours.

Speaking to SportTV, Katia made a heartfelt statement that has left football fans emotional. "Enjoy it while it lasts. It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his LAST DANCE," she said, hinting that Ronaldo will retire from international football once Portugal's World Cup campaign comes to an end.

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The 41-year-old has already built an unmatched legacy with Portugal, becoming the nation's all-time leading appearance-maker and goalscorer while lifting the UEFA Euro 2016 title and multiple UEFA Nations League trophies. During the ongoing World Cup, Ronaldo has continued rewriting history, adding more milestones to an already glittering international career despite facing criticism over his performances.

Katia also urged supporters to cherish every remaining moment of her brother's international journey, insisting Portugal may never see another player capable of replicating his extraordinary achievements. She defended Ronaldo against his critics, emphasizing that his impact on Portuguese football over more than two decades is unmatched.

While Ronaldo himself has not officially confirmed that he will retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his sister's remarks have intensified speculation that fans are witnessing the final chapter of an iconic Portugal career. If her comments prove accurate, the tournament will mark the end of an era for one of football's greatest-ever players.