e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:58 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo sends Manchester United into UEFA Champions League Last 16

Ronaldo scores 6th Champions League goal this season as Manchester United start post-Solskjaer era on a positive note
FPJ Web Desk
Cristiano Ronaldo | Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo | Twitter

Advertisement

Manchester United entered the post-Solskjaer era on a positive note, booking their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday.

Three-time European champions United went into the game needing a win to confirm a top-two finish in Group F. But they were under massive pressure as defeat would have left their fate out of their own hands. David de Gea made two crucial saves and United, with Michael Carrick in caretaker charge, took advantage through Ronaldo's 78th-minute lob.

Jadon Sancho, so often a peripheral figure since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in the close-season, capped a fine individual display with his first goal for the club late on.

Advertisement

"It's not an important result for me personally. It's an important one for the players and the club," said Carrick.

Advertisement

Ronaldo's goal was the 799th of his career, his 140th in the Champions League and his sixth in the competition this season.

The other qualification spot in the group remains up for grabs after Young Boys and Atalanta played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in Bern.

Late goals from Vincent Sierro and Silvan Hefti gave the Swiss champions a 3-2 lead, but Luis Muriel struck in the 88th minute for the visitors.

Atalanta face a winner-takes-all match against Villarreal in Bergamo next month.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:58 AM IST
Advertisement